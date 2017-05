Máy dính ransomware WannaCry trông như thế nào?

Q: What's wrong with my files?

A: Ooops, your important files are encrypted. It means you will not be able to access them anymore until they are decrypted.

If you follow our instructions, we guarantee that you can decrypt all your files quickly and safely!

Let's start decrypting!

Q: What do I do?

A: First, you need to pay service fees for the decryption.

Please send $300 worth of bitcoin to this bitcoin address: 13AM4VW2dhxYgXeQepoHkHSQuy6NgaEb94

Next, please find an application file named "@WanaDecryptor@.exe". It is the decrypt software.

Run and follow the instructions! (You may need to disable your antivirus for a while.)

Q: How can I trust?

A: Don't worry about decryption.

We will decrypt your files surely because nobody will trust us if we cheat users.

* If you need our assistance, send a message by clicking on the decryptor window.