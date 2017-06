Ẩn tùy chọn thiết lập trong Settings của Windows 10

- Display: display

- Notifications & actions: notifications

- Power & sleep: powersleep

- Battery: batterysaver

- Battery > Battery usage by app: batterysaver-usagedetails

- Storage: storagesense

- Tablet mode: tabletmode

- Multitasking: multitasking

- Projecting to this PC: project

- Shared Experiences: crossdevice

- About: about

- Bluetooth & other devices: bluetooth

- Printers & scanners: printers

- Mouse: mousetouchpad

- Touchpad: devices-touchpad

- Typing: typing

- Pen & Windows Ink: pen

- AutoPlay: autoplay

- USB: usb